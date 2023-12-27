fbpx
Search
Close this search box.
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Where are we headed?

3 fundamental questions that leaders who light the path address in their team communication:

1. Where are we headed?
Helps the team understand the destination they are working towards. Gives a sense of purpose and direction, ensuring that everyone is aligned and moving towards the same target.

2. Why there?
Explains the rationale behind the chosen direction or goal. It provides context and reasoning, which is crucial for team members to understand the significance of their work. Helps in building commitment as team members are more likely to be motivated if they know the purpose behind their tasks and how it contributes to the bigger picture.

3. Why us?
Highlights the unique skills, capabilities, and contributions of the team, fostering a sense of importance and belonging. Addressing the role and significance of the team in achieving the set objectives, boosts morale and instills a sense of responsibility and ownership among team members.

Where are you headed?

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Daily insights into leadership communication

Read More

Turn on the light

You see things that I don’t. The beauty of communication is that for most things I don’t need to be you to see them as

Read »

Electric clocks

In the 50s, Rolls Royce claimed that their cars are super quiet. But how quiet were they? Here’s how Rolls Royce explained it: “At 60

Read »

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.