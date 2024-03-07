Things your audience does during a presentation

Tick all boxes that apply:
□ listen carefully to every single word
□ look the speaker up on LinkedIn
□ catch up on this morning’s emails
□ surf Instagram
□ try to match what’s being said to own experience
□ sleep
□ prepare to ask a question
□ flirt
□ doodle/take notes
□ mentally rate the presentation on a scale from 0 to 10
□ imagine giving the presentation themselves and how they’d do it differently
□ make a photograph of a slide
□ make a selfie
□ fact check a claim the speaker made
□ …
The list goes on.
The important question is:
What do you want your audience to do during your next presentation?
And how do you create the conditions to make that happen?