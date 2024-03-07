Things your audience does during a presentation

Tick all boxes that apply:

□ listen carefully to every single word

□ look the speaker up on LinkedIn

□ catch up on this morning’s emails

□ surf Instagram

□ try to match what’s being said to own experience

□ sleep

□ prepare to ask a question

□ flirt

□ doodle/take notes

□ mentally rate the presentation on a scale from 0 to 10

□ imagine giving the presentation themselves and how they’d do it differently

□ make a photograph of a slide

□ make a selfie

□ fact check a claim the speaker made

□ …

The list goes on.

The important question is:

What do you want your audience to do during your next presentation?

And how do you create the conditions to make that happen?