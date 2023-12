Alex: For my last talk, I had a grand entrance on a zip line to give a wow effect.

Casey: That’s daring! What was the feedback?

Alex: They all loved the entrance, but asked if I could zip out and back in with some clearer points.

Casey: Ah, the difference between a flying start and a landing thought!

—

Wow effects get you only half-way there. Change happens when you lead your audience all the way to a profound aha moment.