The quest for amazing words

Here’s one of the biggest roadblocks for making a better impact with your communication: The ambition to find the most amazing words for saying what you want to say.

That’s not what great communicators do.

Their words don’t touch us because they use “amazing words” or because it’s the most groundbreaking thing.

They touch us because they say out loud what’s on our mind but which we couldn’t find the right words for ourselves. They capture what we would have liked to say ourselves but couldn’t.

Most of all: they simply say it out loud, often in the simplest form.

Stop trying to say the most amazing words. Stop trying to always have to say something groundbreaking.

Instead look closer and say – in plain English – what you see.