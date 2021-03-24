Do it!

And while you’re at it think about a beautiful interaction you had.

Stay with that thought for a while!

…

Good. How do you feel?

If you’re anything like me, you’ll feel better. More relaxed. Less stressed.

That’s what smiling does with us.

But the real magic happens when we do it in front of people.

Smiling is contagious. One person smiling makes other people smile as well. And it has the same effect on them. Smiling makes them feel better. More relaxed. Less stressed.

That’s why smiling is one of the best ways to start into a conversation.

Why don’t you try it on the next person that has a conversation with you?