Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

No words

Sometimes, the right words are no words.

Just be there.
Listen.

Give them the space to express their thoughts, in full.
The time to say it out loud, uninterrupted.
The opportunity to voice concerns, without fearing judgment.
The canvas to connect the dots, as they emerge.
The chance to find the right words, even if they couldn’t find them right away.

Probably none of this would have happened if you had interrupted and shared your advice early or offered your solution before they could find their own – possibly a better solution.

Sometimes, no words from you is exactly what your team needs to make a difference.

Give it a try!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Meet Rambo

We don’t meet Rambo when he was born. We don’t meet him in school. Not even in Vietnam. We meet him after all of that

Read »

Is this idea crazy?

Recently, Jonathan Stark ran a great exercise to rethink how to start your talk: … imagine that you simply walk on, write a single word

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.