Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Meeting madness

This meeting could have been a memo.
Unfortunately, no one reads memos.
So it had to be a meeting.

.

The best way to get rid of unproductive meetings is to create an environment where they are not needed.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Clueless

What just happened? Did they seriously choose that piece of junk over mine? Every detail, every nuance — mine’s miles ahead … and it’s still

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.