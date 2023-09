Recently, Jonathan Stark ran a great exercise to rethink how to start your talk:

… imagine that you simply walk on, write a single word on the board, and then just stand there until people either start asking questions or leave.

One word. To create the tension that opens up a discussion.

Not a word to summarize your talk.

A word to light a path into your talk.

What would be yours?

PS: Hit reply to let me know. If I get more than 30 responses, I’ll share mine.