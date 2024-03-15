fbpx
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

How exciting is your pitch deck?

If you’re not excited by your pitch deck, chances are your audience won’t be, either.

It’s something that has always baffled me: how far some people will go to defend a mediocre presentation with rational arguments when there’s a very simple metric to decide whether you’ve nailed it:

Does it make you feel excited?

If it doesn’t, there’s no use in arguing that it contains all the facts. Or that it’s logically structured.

If all of that is true and it still doesn’t make you feel excited, it means that your story isn’t working.

Sometimes, it’s indeed because the facts aren’t right, but in my experience it’s much more often the words people use to speak about the facts that aren’t right.

How about your pitch? Are you excited by it?

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

A Superpower

Almost nothing is important.And yet, the Universe is on a mission to make us believe it was. If you’re leading an organization, you’re bombarded with

Read »

Clarity and complexity

Clarity doesn’t make complexity go away, it makes complexity accessible. The purpose of clarity is to make the difficult feel easy. To give us an

Read »

If only I had known this

In hindsight, it’s often not that difficult to see what you should have done differently. Of course, this couldn’t work. Of course, they would be

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.