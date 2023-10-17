fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Podcast
Free Live Event
Self-Assessment
Manifesto
Book

Work with me

Masterclass
Instant Clarity Call
1:1 Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Calling all Visionaries

If you’re reading this it’s likely that you have an ambitious roadmap and the dream of changing the game.

Do you sometimes sense a gap, like your team’s just not as fired-up as you hoped? That your grand mission and their day-to-day might be living in two different worlds?

Here’s a gentle reminder: Your team is more than a set of skilled hands. They’re individuals, each with aspirations, ideas, and stories of their own. While your direction is essential, so too is their perspective. While your passion is the initial thrust, their excitement is the sustained momentum. Maybe it’s time to loosen the reins a bit, to see where collective imagination can take you.

You’ve got the end goal in sight, that’s clear. But how about letting them in, not just on the “what,” but also the “why” and the “how”? This isn’t about giving away power; it’s about fostering genuine collaboration. Think dialogue over directive, synergy over solos.

The next time you’re laying out strategies, perhaps invite them to the drawing board, to co-create. Because when everyone feels ownership over the dream? That’s when you’ll see some real magic. Cultivating commitment and passion starts with allowing everyone to contribute to the narrative.

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Read by leaders who make a difference

Read More

How would you improve it?

“How would you improve it?”  vs. “What would you improve?” The latter is satisfied by “I don’t like this aspect and that one”. It invites destructive

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.