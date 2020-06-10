SEARCH

Explore

NEW

Level up

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

About authenticity

About authenticity

When people work on appearing more authentic what they often actually do is become less authentic. Because what they do is to treat the symptoms rather than the cause. For example, they try to work on their body language, their voice, their words to appear more authentic rather than to become more authentic.

What I often observe is that people adapt behaviours that are not theirs. Behaviours that someone told them to use. However, instead of feeling more comfortable on stage, this leads them to feel more stressed because now, there’s so much more to concentrate on: what to do with their hands, how to look at the audience, how to walk the stage, how to pause in between sentences and so much more. Thus, they appear even less authentic.

When you work on becoming authentic rather than appearing authentic, the cause is often quite different. It’s not the body language or the wording you use, but the posture. People become inauthentic when they speak about things they don’t really believe in or use words they don’t really believe in. Unless you’re a professional actor, your body will show signs of uncertainty when you don’t believe in the things you say. That’s what audiences perceive as inauthentic.

The most effective way to become more authentic is to work on what you say. Speak about things you actually care about. Use the words you actually believe in. Work hard to empathise with your audience so that you are confident that what you have to say actually does change things for the better. And, most importantly, care for your audience.

And then, when you say the things you believe in, using words you believe in, observe closely what your body wants to do – and reinforce that. Get rid of what others tell you to do with your body, voice, and words but find the words that are true to yourself and your cause.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Keep it small

Meetings have a bad reputation as time wasters. That’s not going to magically improve when we transition to online meetings. It’s even harder to coordinate

Read »

The Game of Netflix

Speaking is quickly turning into the game of Netflix. It used to be that as a speaker we could rely on our audience to be

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz