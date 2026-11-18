Have you ever received an apology that sounded completely sincere and still left you unsatisfied? You can hear it in their voice that they mean it and they’ve clearly thought about how to say it.

But they never mention the thing that actually hurt you.

And so, regardless of how carefully they apologize, when you reflect on it a few hours later, you wonder whether they’ve understood you at all.

Somehow, a perfectly sincere apology can miss the point entirely.

With important presentations, this happens all the time. Not the apology, of course. Lacking the point.

Consider a message like this: “We need to empower our people to take ownership and make decisions.”

The speaker really believes in ownership. They mean it. So they try to say it as best they can, look for a more compelling way to phrase it, add a story that shows how it feels to work in an empowered environment. And of course, they practice until they can deliver it with absolute conviction.

I’d be surprised if their audience didn’t like it. Maybe they’ll even get a standing ovation. After all, it’s what everyone always wanted.

However.

A few hours later, back in the office, people start to wonder: “So, what exactly am I allowed to decide now that I couldn’t decide yesterday?”

And no amount of polishing the message or delivery will answer that question.

Now compare that to:

“Starting today, you won’t need my approval for customer decisions below €5,000.”

These are not particularly polished or fancy words. No clever metaphor. Nothing that would win a speaking competition.

But what a difference!

Interestingly, that difference has almost nothing to do with how you say it. It’s about what you’re actually saying.

And that’s where I think much of the conventional advice on presentations gets things backwards. We’re told how to make our message more compelling. How to create a stronger opening. How to hold the audience’s attention. How to sound more confident.

And all of it is useful. But what if the problem isn’t how you’re saying it in the first place?

What if your audience understands perfectly well what you’re saying, but simply doesn’t see why it matters?

What if they’ve heard the same promise a dozen times before?

What if the one thing they actually need to hear is something you haven’t quite dared to say yet?

You could polish the wording of your current statement for another week without getting any closer to answering these questions.

Which might be part of the attraction. Working on how to say it feels productive. You can make visible progress: improve the slides, sharpen the wording, rehearse the delivery.

Without ever confronting the much harder question:

Do I actually have something worth saying?

To be clear. I’m not suggesting that every presentation needs a concrete policy change or a number attached to it. Sometimes the most important thing you can say is a new perspective that changes how people see the world.

But it does need to be something worth saying.

Here’s something to try before your next important talk.

Write down the one statement you absolutely want your audience to remember.

Then ask yourself:

“If they understand this perfectly, what will actually change for them?”

What will they see that they couldn’t see before? What might they decide differently? What becomes possible?

If you can’t find a satisfying answer, don’t work on the wording or the delivery.

Instead, go looking for something worth saying.

When I work with clients on this, we sometimes end up with a statement that sounds much less impressive than the one we started with.

Fewer grand words, less ambition in the language. But much more ambition in what the words actually mean.

As a side effect, the presentation becomes way easier to build. Because now it’s clear what goes in and what stays out. Which stories help and which distract. Which slides you need and what each slide needs to show.

But here’s the thing:

If we can’t find that point, there’s absolutely no point in looking for a more exciting way to deliver it.

Because the goal isn’t to make an ordinary thought sound extraordinary.

It’s to find the point that actually makes a difference.

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Keep lighting the path,

Michael