Session 2: What makes a pitch irresistible?
One thing’s for sure: You’re proud of what you do and rightly so. But let’s be honest: No-one outside the company cares how proud you are!
People care for themselves. They are not interested in making you a profit, they are interested in getting a great deal. That‘s what great pitches are about: How is that a great deal for the other side?
Great pitches make this crystal clear in a way that it cannot be unseen. Great pitches lead your audience to the point of no return where it becomes an almost unbearable thought not to buy into your pitch.