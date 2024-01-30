fbpx
Pitch perfect in 3 steps

It’s the time to get real. In a world that’s obsessed with virtual and AI, it’s the real, the physical things that will make a difference. That’s why drop shipping can mean the world to people.
You’ve got the experience to build it and get people on board. But how do you spread the word? How do you pitch your idea?
That’s where I come in. I help passionate leaders find the right words. Words that not only feel right, but resonate deeply. Words that will make you think “This is the way I always wanted to tell my story.”
Stop persuading and start resonating! Leave those behind who will never agree and make an even bigger impact on those who are ready to follow you on the journey.
In a 3 session workshop series, spread over 3 weeks, we’ll get your team from excitement for the idea to pitch perfect. They’ll understand what great communication looks like, what makes a great pitch and finally, they will build their own pitches. Best of all, that whole process is repeatable. You can apply what you’ve learned over and over again to craft and deliver pitches that resonate deeply.
Let’s look at what each of the three sessions contains:

Session 1: Understanding what great communicators do differently

It’s a noisy world and it’s not going to remember much about us. Which is why we need to make sure that it remembers the right things. We need to cut to the core and strike a chord immediately.
The surprising truth: It’s not about us, it’s about our audience. The better we understand our customers, the clearer we see their struggles and aspirations, the better our communication becomes.
That’s what sets great communicators apart: A story that speaks to the heart of their audience.

Session 2: What makes a pitch irresistible?

One thing’s for sure: You’re proud of what you do and rightly so. But let’s be honest: No-one outside the company cares how proud you are!
People care for themselves. They are not interested in making you a profit, they are interested in getting a great deal. That‘s what great pitches are about: How is that a great deal for the other side?
Great pitches make this crystal clear in a way that it cannot be unseen. Great pitches lead your audience to the point of no return where it becomes an almost unbearable thought not to buy into your pitch.

Session 3: Make change happen!

Ok, now you know! You’ve seen what it takes. Make it happen!
In the final session, we’re going to work and refine on your pitches. You’re going to build that damn thing.
The goal is clear: To make change happen! To lead your audience to the point of no return! To make it irresistible for them!
What we’re shooting for here is the truth, told in plain English, making clear statements and bold promises.

MAKE CHANGE HAPPEn!

How are we going to implement this?

Dates
(Dates are suggestions. Feel free to ask for alternatives.)
Session 1: April 17th, 2pm Eastern time
Session 2: April 24th, 2pm Eastern time
Session 3: May 2nd, 2pm Eastern time
Live Sessions and Recordings
We’ll meet online via zoom. Each session is 60min. The sessions will be recorded and you can use the recordings for internal purposes free of charge. Commercial use and any other kind of distribution outside of your organization is prohibited.
Price
The price of the workshop is $4500 excl. VAT:
$1000 advance payment to reserve the date.
$1000 after the first workshop
$2500 after the final workshop
Level Up
Optionally, participants can book individual 1:1 sessions after the final session to take their communication to the next level at a special rate of $300 for a 60min session (normal rate is $500) for up to 10 sessions overall.

Ready to make this happen?

Make the first payment to reserve your spot now!
 Click here to advance to secure payment

Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions:

Call
+49 151 15681014
Write
letsdoit@michaelgerharz.com

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz helps leaders leaders and their teams make a bigger impact. What I do is simple: I make you find the right words. That’s it, basically. Yet, time and again, what they see turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honored to make that happen for you, too. Here are a few companies I worked with:

