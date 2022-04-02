Hey, Brendan!
Let’s crack your messaging, shall we?
A 3 step process to clarity
Now, that was the why. Let’s look at what we want to achieve concretely in each of the three steps, before we finally look into how we’re going to achieve it.
Step 1: What do you want to be known for?
Step 2: What matters to them?
Step 3: What’s the promise?
<<< -- US + THEM = TOGETHER -- >>>
How are we going to achieve this?
1. “Oh really?” i.e. can I believe this?
2. “Huh?” i.e. do I get it?
3. “So what?” i.e. why should I care about this?
How will we work together?
We’re meeting on zoom unless we agree otherwise in one of the meetings. We’ll use additional software to facilitate the meeting and help us keep track of our train of thoughts.
The meetings will be recorded for future reference unless there is any objection to this from your side.
The survey logistics will be provided from my side. It will be fully anonymous – no-one, including myself, will have the possibility to connect survey answers to the person giving the answer.
I will be available for chats and informal discussions in between meetings via mail or mobile and usually respond within a couple of hours (except for public holidays).
Shall we make this happen?
Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions:
Dr. Michael Gerharz
I coach leaders and and their teams to get the influence and impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead.
I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Here are a few companies I worked with:
How to work with me
Tell your story in a way that feels like this is how you always wanted to tell it, this is how it’s meant to be told.
Mentoring
Team-Coaching
Speaking
Captivating, fun talks to inspire your audience with key insights on communicating for change.