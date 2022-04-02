We’re meeting on zoom unless we agree otherwise in one of the meetings. We’ll use additional software to facilitate the meeting and help us keep track of our train of thoughts.

The meetings will be recorded for future reference unless there is any objection to this from your side.

The survey logistics will be provided from my side. It will be fully anonymous – no-one, including myself, will have the possibility to connect survey answers to the person giving the answer.

I will be available for chats and informal discussions in between meetings via mail or mobile and usually respond within a couple of hours (except for public holidays).