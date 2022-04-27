Let me explain:
“Spark a Story” is an eye-opening online course that will completely change the way you look at storytelling. It does away with complex frameworks and instead leads you to understand the single most important ingredient that makes stories irresistible: your audience’s mind.
With this understanding, you’ll be able to answer all of these questions:
Immediately after payment, you’ll get the first lesson.
Clarity takes time – and so does this process. The magic really is in doing the work – thoroughly. This course is designed to give you the space – and time – to arrive at clarity. (Plus: Some prompts require you to do some research that you won’t have available right away.)
But if you’re really in a hurry, the ebook might be for you which you can read through completely at your own pace.
Of course! Here’s my promise: You will leave the course with a feeling of total clarity. We won’t stop at knowing how to find clarity. I’ll guide you to actually find clarity.
(And to make sure that you know I’m absolutely positive on this: There’s a do-the-work-money-back guarantee for the online course. Just show me that you’ve done all the prompts and I’m happy to refund the full fee, no further questions asked.)
The online course contains videos with extended examples. It’s a strict process that gives you the space and time to really think clarity through. Additionally, you’ll have email access to me and my team if you want feedback on something. After the final lesson, you can schedule a free one hour 1:1 personal coaching and you will get the ebook to re-read everything you learned.
I coach leaders and ruckus makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Here are a few companies I worked with: