ONLINE COURSE

Spark a Story,
drive action!

The simplest, most effective approach to storytelling
Something’s wrong with storytelling.

Let me explain:

Telling effective stories should be simple. Finally, it is.
What customers are saying

“Your clarity of thought has been invaluable. I am using this daily in my work in the world right now in this public health crisis.” – Kathy Lemaire

A fundamentally simpler approach to telling effective stories

“Spark a Story” is an eye-opening online course that will completely change the way you look at storytelling. It does away with complex frameworks and instead leads you to understand the single most important ingredient that makes stories irresistible: your audience’s mind.

With this understanding, you’ll be able to answer all of these questions:

Why stories work

How to get attention

How to raise tension

How to drive action

How to boost impact

The best part is this: We’re not going to stop at knowing how to tell a great story. You’re going to leave the course actually telling it. You’ll finally be able to drive action through stories without all the overhead of other approaches. Stop bothering with complex frameworks and start telling your story.
You’re going to tell irresistible stories!

Skip the frameworks, understand the fundamentals, drive action!

How does the online course work?

Learn

Each day is kicked off with a short video that introduces you to a profound insight on storytelling.

Think

Afterwards you’ll get a prompt that helps you reflect on that insight, dig deeper and apply it to your own story.

Implement

The real benefit is in doing the work. The daily prompts will gradually lead you to a story that totally nails it.

What’s a great story worth? Well, I can’t tell what it’s worth to you. But I can tell you that for my clients it’s been worth way, way more than the price for this program.
Price: 129€ (excl. VAT)
Note: If you decide to join one of my "Leaders Light the Path" programs afterwards – either the masterclass or a personal coaching – the fee for "Crack the Clarity Code" can be applied to that.
Is “Spark a Story” for me?

This course is for you if
  • You want to craft pitches that get results.
  • You want to inspire your team to achieve more.
  • You want to resonate strongly with your customers.
  • You want to give captivating keynotes.
  • You want to leverage stories in conversations and negotiations.
  • You want websites that draw visitors in. 
  • You want to level up your writing on social media and blogs.
This course will transform the way approach any of these situations. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it, anymore. Instead of juggling complex frameworks, your simply going to tell you story, inspire your audience, and drive action.
“I realised that I can focus my message so much more to something that I'm personally really excited about, something that makes me wake up in the morning excited and doesn't get out of my head because I constantly think about it and I constantly think about how to share that with more people.” – Disco

Frequently Asked Questions

Immediately after payment, you’ll get the first lesson.

Short answer: 5 days.

Long answer: "Crack the Clarity Code" is a tool that can serve you many times. In fact, the process can be applied over and over again to future ideas and ventures.

Over time, the more you use it, thinking with clarity will become second nature to you. In the meantime, the course will be there to support you.
First, consider this: The more you put in, the more you’ll get out. The minimum time invest is 20 minutes per day. But you can invest a lot more than that if you want to get the most out of the course. And many, in fact, do.

Remember that the magic is in doing the work, thinking it through and putting into action what you’ve discovered.

The beauty of it is this: it’s always been in you. We’re just letting it out.

Clarity takes time – and so does this process. The magic really is in doing the work – thoroughly. This course is designed to give you the space – and time – to arrive at clarity. (Plus: Some prompts require you to do some research that you won’t have available right away.)

But if you’re really in a hurry, the ebook might be for you which you can read through completely at your own pace.

It’s yours to keep. In fact, I highly encourage you to revisit the prompts and apply it to future ideas again and again.

Of course! Here’s my promise: You will leave the course with a feeling of total clarity. We won’t stop at knowing how to find clarity. I’ll guide you to actually find clarity.
(And to make sure that you know I’m absolutely positive on this: There’s a do-the-work-money-back guarantee for the online course. Just show me that you’ve done all the prompts and I’m happy to refund the full fee, no further questions asked.)

The online course contains videos with extended examples. It’s a strict process that gives you the space and time to really think clarity through. Additionally, you’ll have email access to me and my team if you want feedback on something. After the final lesson, you can schedule a free one hour 1:1 personal coaching and you will get the ebook to re-read everything you learned.

What customers are saying

“I have never seen such a well-structured and meaningful coaching. It completely changed the way I look at my pitches.” – Markus Schmitz

About Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders and ruckus makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

Here are a few companies I worked with:
