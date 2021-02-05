Welcome,
Listen to the podcast

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference

Lack of focus and clarity is the no. 1 reason why people don’t resonate with a story.
My coaching helps you to focus your message to what matters most to your customers and to communicate it with clarity. Make the impact you’re looking for!
A few of the amazing things my clients achieved through my coaching

  • Delivered an irresistible pitch as a complete industry newcomer
  • Illuminated their keynote-audience and won the best-of-show award
  • Inspired their team after a merger and became the market leader
  • Crafted a mantra message that skyrocketed their business
Become irresistible as a speaker

Modern communication is pull not push. It’s about being so irresistible that your customers will beg you to tell them more. Because in a world that gets noisier every day, telling your story louder won’t help. Resonating deeply with what matters to your audience does.

Make change happen

Others try hard to put on a better show. You try hard to make things better. Because you believe in better. And you believe in making people see the better. That’s why you communicate for change, not for the show.

It’s your turn to lead

Authentic leadership communication means finding a voice that is true to yourself. It means lighting the path so people follow you instead of you having to push them. Others call it an unfair advantage. I call it communicating with authenticity.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders and ruckus makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

I coach leaders and difference makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Here are a few companies I worked with:

How to work with me

Mentoring

Intense 1:1 sessions to transform the way you speak, act, and lead. Work with me face-to-face.

Team-Coaching

Group workshops to develop your team’s communication skills. Improve clarity, productivity, and sales.

Speaking

Captivating, fun talks to inspire your audience with key insights on communicating for change.

The Book

available in german

Understand audiences and learn how to speak so they will want to listen.
Der AHA-Effekt – Wie Sie Ihr Publikum für sich gewinnen und überzeugend präsentieren

The AHA-Effect

Just because you are in love with your story doesn’t mean that your audience will be, too. More WOW won’t help, though. It would only make your audience cheer even louder “What a great show!” when you actually want them to shout “What a great idea!”
