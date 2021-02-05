Change as a measure of relevance
Read More »
Most social media platforms measure engagement in order to determine relevance. Basically, the more people interact with a piece of content and the more time
I coach leaders and ruckus makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Most social media platforms measure engagement in order to determine relevance. Basically, the more people interact with a piece of content and the more time