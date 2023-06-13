When a brilliant idea loses to an inferior one that’s among the most frustrating experiences for any entrepreneur or leader.

Even more so when the others are playing it unfair by promising the blue from the skies and using all sorts of sneaky marketing and sales tricks.

But the solution is not to play by their rules and persuade even harder. It’s to change the rules and resonate stronger. The key is to understand your audience so well that you can craft messages that resonate so strongly that they become irresistible.

I’m hosting a live event on June, 20th to help you achieve this. Based on my work with leaders across the globe, you’ll learn how to:

⭐️ stop persuading and start resonating so you can

🧲 craft irresistible messages that

❤️ have people fall in love with your idea.

Here’s the crucial difference: Great communicators build on a profound understanding of the struggles and desires of their teams/customers/audiences. When you know what deeply matters to your audience you know what inspires them to take action.

We’ll uncover how to use that knowledge to craft super strong messages and we’ll look at examples from some of the world’s best brands and finest communicators.

Most importantly, there will be plenty of time for Q&A so that you can ask me anything that’s specific to your situation.