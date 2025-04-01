From Endless Standups
To Actual Increments
Zoom Call, April 29th
11am EDT / 5pm CEST
“So… what are we doing again?”
If you’ve ever heard that after a planning session, this is for you.
It’s not that people don’t care.
It’s that the path isn’t clear.
And so you spend hours debating but in the endless stream of words, no-one can agree on what it all adds up to.
In moments like these, your role as a Scrum Master can feel reduced to keeping the calendar running.
But that’s, of course, not why you’re here. You’re here to create momentum. To connect the dots. To turn vague goals into real progress.
That’s why I’m hosting a live session on April 29th to help you stop the debates and start delivering results.
Not through more meetings. But through words that teams actually act on.
You’ll learn:
✅ The real reason strategy fails (and why it’s not your backlog)
✅ How to use words that teams act on, not just hear and forget
✅ Why clarity is your unfair advantage in times of uncertainty
✅ A simple framework to turn “we should…” into “we did.”
If you want to stop translating vague goals and start lighting the path, this is your session.
This is a hands-on, interactive session.
We’ll unpack real examples. Work through your challenges.
And you’ll walk away with 8 powerful shifts to stop debating and start delivering.
🎯 You don’t need more meetings. You need better words.
Join me and let’s make every one of them count.
🎁 All attendees will receive an exclusive PDF summary:
“The Clarity Cheat Sheet for Scrum Leaders”
with 8 unexpected flips that help you say just enough to move things forward and actionable ways to turn ambition into progress.
⚠️ Space is limited. Secure your seat to learn a new way to lead with more clarity and less meetings.