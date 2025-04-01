“So… what are we doing again?”

If you’ve ever heard that after a planning session, this is for you.

It’s not that people don’t care.

It’s that the path isn’t clear.

And so you spend hours debating but in the endless stream of words, no-one can agree on what it all adds up to.

In moments like these, your role as a Scrum Master can feel reduced to keeping the calendar running.

But that’s, of course, not why you’re here. You’re here to create momentum. To connect the dots. To turn vague goals into real progress.

That’s why I’m hosting a live session on April 29th to help you stop the debates and start delivering results.

Not through more meetings. But through words that teams actually act on.

You’ll learn:

✅ The real reason strategy fails (and why it’s not your backlog)

✅ How to use words that teams act on, not just hear and forget

✅ Why clarity is your unfair advantage in times of uncertainty

✅ A simple framework to turn “we should…” into “we did.”

If you want to stop translating vague goals and start lighting the path, this is your session.