Great communicators align their team on a common path that creates a strong feeling of belonging and an urge to create extraordinary results. For their brands they zero in on a strong position that creates a focal point of identification for loyal customers.

The best communicators are ruthless in cutting to the core. They separate the signal from the noise and direct everyone’s energy on what matters most, no matter how complex the task at hand is. Where others are overwhelmed with choice, leaders who master focus point us in the right direction. Where others are torn between alternatives, they make us see how to make that choice.

We’ll look at how some of the world’s best brands and finest leaders use relentless focus in crafting super strong messages that make an impact.

Most importantly this is an interactive hands-on session. You’ll work on your focus and there will be plenty of time for Q&A so that you can ask me anything that’s specific to your situation.

