You can opt out at any time but I think you'll really like what you get.

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference

Good leaders hire great people.
Great leaders make them a team.

After all, a team of brilliant members might not accomplish much when everyone follows their own agenda.

Focus and dedication towards a common goal are among the most important tasks of a great team leader. The ability to communicate that vision and to lead by example, thereby lighting the path, is even more important today in this remote world.

My coaching helps you to focus on what matters most for your team and to communicate it with clarity. Make the impact you’re looking for!

Modern leadership is not about pushing or pulling a team in your direction. It’s about resonating so strongly with what each team member deeply cares about that they will want to follow along. Your job as a leader is to identify the paths worths taking and lighting them – brightly.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders who have an important story to tell get the impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Most delicious

The bakery shows us one piece of each of their three most delicious cakes, each one more delicious than the other. Each one so delicious

Sweating the details

Focusing hurts. It means letting go of details. Details that we care about. Details that we feel we can’t possibly leave out. Details that are

