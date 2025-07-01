Q: Is this one-on-one, or can I involve my co-leader, comms lead, etc.?

A: This coaching is one-on-one. It’s designed to help you lead with clarity. That said, I have offerings for teams and if there’s a situation that would benefit from a joint session later on, we can talk about that.

Q: Will the session be recorded?

A: Only if you want them to be. Some clients like to listen back, others prefer full confidentiality. You decide what works best for you.

Q: Do I need to prepare anything?

A: No formal prep needed. Just come with what’s on your mind — a challenge, a moment coming up, or something that’s been bothering you. We’ll always work on real challenges so you can see real progress and know how it works in your everyday.

Q: Will you help me prepare for specific conversations, talks, or presentations?

A: Yes, absolutely. We’ll use real moments as working ground. That’s where the coaching becomes most useful. My goal is to help you show up with clarity when it matters most.

Q: What if I realize this isn’t the right fit?

A: If after the first session it doesn’t feel helpful, you can stop and I will refund you the full fee, no questions asked.

Q: How often do we meet?

A: Most clients meet with me twice a month, but we’ll adjust the rhythm to your needs. It’s flexible and focused on helping you make real progress.

Q: What if I have questions in between sessions?

A: You can text, email, or call me anytime, as often as you need it. I will come back to you within 24 hours, usually much quicker than that.

Q: Is this coaching only for new leaders?

A: Not at all. Some clients are new in their role. Others have been leading for years and now want to raise their game and sharpen how they communicate in more complex situations. What matters is that you care about doing this well.

Q: Is this like executive presence coaching?

A: Not in the usual sense. This isn’t about polishing your image. It’s about getting clear on what matters, how to say it, and how to lead in a way that feels real and earns trust. You’ll end up being present, not acting as if.

Q: How long does the coaching last?

A: We start with a two-month commitment. After that, it depends on what you need. Some clients come back on an as-needed basis but most clients continue for a few more months as things evolve. But we’ll always check in regularly to make sure it stays useful.

Q: How do I know this will actually help?

A: The best way is to try one session. If you don’t feel it’s helpful, you can walk away. No hard feelings, no ongoing commitment.