Lead with clarity.
Speak up with confidence.
Become the voice people trust and follow.
Leadership Coaching is for those who step up and want to truly live up to it. Not pretend or act as if. But really embody it. Finding clarity about what matters and learning to say it in a way others trust, follow, and act on.
Together, we’ll work on:
✔️ Finding your own voice, one that feels honest, strong, and clear
✔️ Communicating with clarity and confidence when the stakes are high and the answers complex
✔️ Making strategy sound like something people want to follow
✔️ Leading through uncertainty, tension, and change
✔️ Turning complex thinking into actionable direction
✔️ Knowing what to say … and when to pause
This coaching is for people who care deeply.
About their work.
Their team.
And doing this right.
You’ve stepped up.
Let’s make sure you show up to make a difference.
I’m so confident in my approach that I offer clients a 100% money-back guarantee. If you’re not happy with our first call for any reason, I will refund the full fee, no questions asked.
Q: Is this one-on-one, or can I involve my co-leader, comms lead, etc.?
A: This coaching is one-on-one. It’s designed to help you lead with clarity. That said, I have offerings for teams and if there’s a situation that would benefit from a joint session later on, we can talk about that.
Q: Will the session be recorded?
A: Only if you want them to be. Some clients like to listen back, others prefer full confidentiality. You decide what works best for you.
Q: Do I need to prepare anything?
A: No formal prep needed. Just come with what’s on your mind — a challenge, a moment coming up, or something that’s been bothering you. We’ll always work on real challenges so you can see real progress and know how it works in your everyday.
Q: Will you help me prepare for specific conversations, talks, or presentations?
A: Yes, absolutely. We’ll use real moments as working ground. That’s where the coaching becomes most useful. My goal is to help you show up with clarity when it matters most.
Q: What if I realize this isn’t the right fit?
A: If after the first session it doesn’t feel helpful, you can stop and I will refund you the full fee, no questions asked.
Q: How often do we meet?
A: Most clients meet with me twice a month, but we’ll adjust the rhythm to your needs. It’s flexible and focused on helping you make real progress.
Q: What if I have questions in between sessions?
A: You can text, email, or call me anytime, as often as you need it. I will come back to you within 24 hours, usually much quicker than that.
Q: Is this coaching only for new leaders?
A: Not at all. Some clients are new in their role. Others have been leading for years and now want to raise their game and sharpen how they communicate in more complex situations. What matters is that you care about doing this well.
Q: Is this like executive presence coaching?
A: Not in the usual sense. This isn’t about polishing your image. It’s about getting clear on what matters, how to say it, and how to lead in a way that feels real and earns trust. You’ll end up being present, not acting as if.
Q: How long does the coaching last?
A: We start with a two-month commitment. After that, it depends on what you need. Some clients come back on an as-needed basis but most clients continue for a few more months as things evolve. But we’ll always check in regularly to make sure it stays useful.
Q: How do I know this will actually help?
A: The best way is to try one session. If you don’t feel it’s helpful, you can walk away. No hard feelings, no ongoing commitment.
Leadership Coaching is the best fit for you if you’ve taken on more responsibility — by title or by choice — and want to grow into it with clarity, confidence, and intent. You care deeply about doing this right. You’re not interested in performing leadership. You want to embody it. You know what matters, and you want to say it in a way that earns trust, brings direction, and helps others feel the kind of leadership you’d want to follow.
This coaching isn’t the right fit if you’re looking for quick tricks to sound more polished or persuasive. It’s not for people who want to perform confidence rather than build it. And it’s probably not a match if you’re not open to reflecting honestly on how you show up — or if you’re mainly looking for someone to tell you what to say.
This work is for leaders who care. Who are willing to think things through. And who want their words to match the weight of their role. If that’s not what you’re looking for, that’s completely fine. But this probably isn’t it.
“I’m not just communicating better. I’m thinking differently.
Working with Michael has had a profound impact on how I show up in my first director role. I’m more reflective, more intentional, and far more aware of how my words land, especially in high-stakes conversations with the executive team.
What’s changed most is my mindset. I used to see office politics as something negative. Now I understand how navigating it thoughtfully can align with my values and actually help me lead with kindness and clarity.
One example stands out. Instead of pushing back against how our exec team wanted to communicate a sensitive issue, I paused. I asked better questions. The message that ended up being shared was one I was genuinely proud of. It landed well, and no one felt attacked or shut down.
Michael helped me shift from reacting to responding.
From trying to say the perfect thing to finding the right words in the moment.
That shift made all the difference. In my team. In my confidence. And in how others experience me as a leader.
If you’re stepping into a leadership role or struggling to make your message resonate, work with Michael.
This work will change how you think. Not just about communication. About yourself.”
– Sian Wilson, Director at Crown Estate Scotland
“I feel so empowered and I’m not afraid anymore to stick my neck out and be different. You could say that I found my voice and the courage to trust in it. Yeah, that’s it. You made me trust my own instincts. You helped me to see that whatever the outcome will be, I am who I am. I want to put something into the world, according to my own ideas. I have to thank you for that because it gave me wings. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.”
– Phaedra Romney
“I realised that I can focus my message so much more to something that I’m personally really excited about, something that makes me wake up in the morning excited and doesn’t get out of my head because I constantly think about it and I constantly think about how to share that with more people.”
– Disco S.
“I think the main thing I got from this is a real sense of clarity that didn’t exist before. And for me, it was also a renewed enthusiasm for my venture. I’ve been working on this for a long time and had that nagging doubt that you have at the back of the mind that everything you’re producing is just slightly off, it never nailed exactly what I was trying to say. Gaining clarity has removed these doubts in my mind. The best part is that I feel like I can repeat the whole process that we went through and get to similar levels of clarity.”
– David Hamilton-Jones, Entrepreneur
“I used to feel completely thrown off whenever I had to speak in meetings. Especially with executives. I would freeze, doubt myself, and just try to survive without falling apart.
Working with Michael when I stepped up changed that.
He helped me face what was really going on. That constant voice in my head saying I wasn’t good enough. He gave me practical ways to handle it. How to prepare for tough conversations. How to respond when I don’t have the perfect answer. Now I walk into meetings feeling ready instead of rattled.
Michael’s way of holding up a mirror while staying grounded and encouraging made all the difference. I didn’t expect to feel this kind of shift so quickly.
If you’re second-guessing yourself, especially in high-stakes situations, I would absolutely recommend working with him. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made for my growth.”
– Jennifer Düren, CFO
If you’re stepping up, don’t wait until things feel overwhelming or off track. The earlier we start, the more impact we can make — in how you show up, what you say, and how others respond.
I only take on a small number of coaching clients at a time so I can stay fully present in the work.
Still have questions?
Email me now at michael@michaelgerharz.com or schedule a 15 min call and I’ll be happy to help.