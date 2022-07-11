It’s not the stories that we tell that get us the impact, it’s the stories that are triggered in our audience’s minds that make the impact. And that’s a huge difference.
Rather than fit everything into the same inflexible storytelling framework and adapt your idea to the framework, we’re doing it the other way around. We’ll derive the story that works for your audience by understanding what drives them.
It turns out that the more useful question to ask is: How can we trigger the right stories in our audience’s minds? It’s way simpler, it’s way more authentic to the change you make, and it has a much better chance of resonating with the right people because it’s all based on what your audience is already curious about.