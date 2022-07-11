New Online Course, launching this fall

Just tell
your story!

The simplest, most effective approach to storytelling
Reserve your seat
Why reserve your seat early?
  • Get exclusive early access to crucial insights on and masterful examples of storytelling, released weekly until launch.
  • Secure 25% off when you decide to actually enroll in the course at any point pre-launch.
  • Join an exclusive, free group video call with me where we discuss common pitfalls in storytelling and during which you have the chance of getting 1:1 feedback on your storytelling.

Something’s wrong with storytelling.

Let me explain:

Telling effective stories should be simple. Finally, it is.
What customers are saying

“We were able to close a deal as a complete nobody in our industry. Everyone said it’s not going to work, but it did. Highly recommended. It’s such an unusual approach that we have adopted for all of our presentations.” – Robert Henman

A fundamentally simpler approach to telling effective stories

“Spark a Story” is an eye-opening online course that will completely change the way you look at storytelling. It does away with complex frameworks and instead leads you to understand the single most important ingredient that makes stories irresistible: your audience’s perspective.

With this understanding, you’ll be able to answer all of these questions:

Why stories work

How to get attention

How to raise tension

How to drive action

How to boost impact

The best part is this: We’re not going to stop at knowing how to tell a great story. You’re going to leave the course actually telling it. You’ll finally be able to drive action through stories without all the overhead of other approaches. Stop bothering with complex frameworks and start telling your story.
You’re going to tell irresistible stories!

Skip the frameworks, understand the fundamentals, drive action!

What customers are saying

“I feel so empowered and I'm not afraid anymore to stick my neck out and be different. You could say that I found my voice and the courage to trust in it.” – Phaedra Romney

What’s different about the “Spark a Story” approach?

It’s not the stories that we tell that get us the impact, it’s the stories that are triggered in our audience’s minds that make the impact. And that’s a huge difference.

Rather than fit everything into the same inflexible storytelling framework and adapt your idea to the framework, we’re doing it the other way around. We’ll derive the story that works for your audience by understanding what drives them.

It turns out that the more useful question to ask is: How can we trigger the right stories in our audience’s minds? It’s way simpler, it’s way more authentic to the change you make, and it has a much better chance of resonating with the right people because it’s all based on what your audience is already curious about.

About Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

Here are a few companies I worked with:
