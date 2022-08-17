Pick a date
TOP EXECUTIVE COACHING

Instant clarity Calls

For when you need clarity now. Pick an emergency date and we’ll figure it out immediately.
Pick a date
Learn more

How it has helped others:

“Your clarity of thought has been invaluable. I am using this daily in my work in the world right now in this public health crisis.” – Kathy Lemaire

“I have never seen such a well-structured and meaningful coaching. It completely changed the way I look at my pitches.” – Markus Schmitz

“I am not sure how you crawl into these ideas so quickly, assess them so clearly and then make such helpful summative comments considering an arsenal of factors in such record time.” – Anna Kohler Smith
Pick a date

What you’ll get:

Highly rigorous thinking from my side. I’ll force you to dissolve the fuzziness, get rid of the vagueness and articulate your ideas with razor-sharp clarity.

What kind of questions can I bring:

For example:

You have that breakthrough idea but don’t know how to explain it clearly and concisely to others.

You have that important presentation coming up but can’t find the right words.

Your business is good in so many things that you struggle to come up with a compelling one liner.

You’re planning an important meeting and need to get everyone on the same page.

You have an abundance of ideas but struggle to focus.

And many more …

Pick a date

Or would you rather try it alone?

Fine! Try my 5-step process “Crack the Clarity Code”. In this ebook I’ve laid it all out. It walks you trough a rigorous process that takes you from idea to irresistible clarity. It’s free!

Pick a Date to get Instant clarity

Get daily insights!

Find clarity, the guts to focus, and trust in your own voice with daily insights on the art of communicating:
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.
Read the posts

Craft irresistibly clear messages

Modern communication is pull not push. It’s about being so irresistible that your customers will beg you to tell them more. Because in a world that gets noisier every day, telling your story louder won’t help. Resonating deeply with what matters to your audience does.

Make the complex feel simple

Whether  you’re an entrepreneur starting a new business or a leader wanting to inspire your team. Whether you’ve built an amazing product or want to share your story with the world.

I will help you find the clarity you need to make change happen.

Make change happen

Others try hard to put on a better show. You try hard to make things better. Because you believe in better. And you believe in making people see the better. That’s why you communicate for change, not for the show.

It’s your turn to lead

Authentic communication means finding a voice that is true to yourself. It means lighting the path so people follow you instead of you having to push them. Others call it an unfair advantage. I call it communicating with clarity.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders who have an important story to tell get the impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
I coach leaders who have an important story to tell get the impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Here are a few companies I worked with:
Lack of focus and clarity is the no. 1 reason why businesses
don’t have the impact and influence they deserve.

The Book

available in german

Understand audiences and learn how to speak so they will want to listen.
Der AHA-Effekt – Wie Sie Ihr Publikum für sich gewinnen und überzeugend präsentieren

The AHA-Effect

Just because you are in love with your story doesn’t mean that your audience will be, too. More WOW won’t help, though. It would only make your audience cheer “What a great show!” when you actually want them to shout “What a great idea!” -> Learn more

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com