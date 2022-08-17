Instant clarity Calls

“Your clarity of thought has been invaluable. I am using this daily in my work in the world right now in this public health crisis.” – Kathy Lemaire
“I have never seen such a well-structured and meaningful coaching. It completely changed the way I look at my pitches.” – Markus Schmitz
“I am not sure how you crawl into these ideas so quickly, assess them so clearly and then make such helpful summative comments considering an arsenal of factors in such record time.” – Anna Kohler Smith
Modern communication is pull not push. It’s about being so irresistible that your customers will beg you to tell them more. Because in a world that gets noisier every day, telling your story louder won’t help. Resonating deeply with what matters to your audience does.
Make the complex feel simple
Whether you’re an entrepreneur starting a new business or a leader wanting to inspire your team. Whether you’ve built an amazing product or want to share your story with the world.
I will help you find the clarity you need to make change happen.
Make change happen
Others try hard to put on a better show. You try hard to make things better. Because you believe in better. And you believe in making people see the better. That’s why you communicate for change, not for the show.
It’s your turn to lead
Authentic communication means finding a voice that is true to yourself. It means lighting the path so people follow you instead of you having to push them. Others call it an unfair advantage. I call it communicating with clarity.
Dr. Michael Gerharz
I coach leaders who have an important story to tell get the impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
Here are a few companies I worked with:
Lack of focus and clarity is the no. 1 reason why businesses
don’t have the impact and influence they deserve.
The Book
available in german
Understand audiences and learn how to speak so they will want to listen.
The AHA-Effect
Just because you are in love with your story doesn’t mean that your audience will be, too. More WOW won’t help, though. It would only make your audience cheer “What a great show!” when you actually want them to shout “What a great idea!” ->
