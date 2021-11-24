5 actionable tips on
Being right feels good, doesn’t it? Being wrong not so much.

In fact, for many being wrong feels so bad that they will go to great lengths to certify why it wasn’t their fault, why it’s because of this and that, and if only they had known this and that then – of course – they would have been right.

Yet, what if it’s not about being right but about getting it right? What if it wasn’t about knowing all the answers but about being able to ask valuable questions? What if the point is not about knowing but about learning? Improving? Seeing with different eyes? From different perspectives?

What if there is no right? If only because we’re on uncharted ground.

Being right is what school taught us to strive for. Often, though, getting it right is much more useful.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

