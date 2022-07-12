Schedule a call

Well done,
leader!

You’ve scored 7 points!

Read on to learn how that compares to others:

0-2: Clearly, there’s some work to do. People with this score are capable of doing incredible work but often don’t get the impact they deserve.

3-5: People with this score tend to lack a bit of focus in their actions and often struggle with saying no. Most often that’s because they lack a clear articulation of where they’re headed. (BTW, up to 60% fall into this category)

6-8: You’re clearly a leader. Most of the time, you’re focused on your priorities but when you get distracted or overwhelmed, things can fall apart. Let’s go and make it all the way.

9: Wow, an impressive score! Less than 2% have that level of clarity.

