Dr. Michael Gerharz

I help senior leaders and their teams make a bigger impact. What I do is simple: I make you see the impact of the words you use and find words that make a difference. Time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

Here are a few companies I worked with:

The Book

available in german

Understand audiences and learn how to speak so they will want to listen.
Der AHA-Effekt – Wie Sie Ihr Publikum für sich gewinnen und überzeugend präsentieren

The AHA-Effect

Just because you are in love with your story doesn’t mean that your audience will be, too. More WOW won’t help, though. It would only make your audience cheer “What a great show!” when you actually want them to shout “What a great idea!” -> Learn more