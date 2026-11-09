For the explain team
Thank you for listening. As a thank you from me, your first two months of the Backstage Pass are free.
One essay on one moment in leadership communication, and the mechanism that decides whether it lands.
A one page guide that turns the essay into something you can use before your next talk, meeting or announcement.
We meet live and work on the moments members are preparing for.
Why one story moves an audience that a statistic leaves cold
What Hollywood taught leaders about speeches, and why it was the wrong lesson
Why the best ideas make people say “of course”
What silence does in a room that words cannot
A talk can only ever scratch the surface. Backstage is where I can take you much deeper. In every Backstage Report, I look at one idea at a time, show you why it works the way it does, and give recommendations on how to use it in your next presentation.
I’d love to have you backstage.
Keep lighting the path,
Michael
PS: This page is only for the explain team. If a colleague couldn’t make it, feel free to send it on.