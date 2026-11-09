Dr. Michael Gerharzexplain · Karlsruhe

For the explain team

Everything I didn’t have time to say on stage is waiting backstage.

Thank you for listening. As a thank you from me, your first two months of the Backstage Pass are free.

Claim my two free months After that, $9.90 a month or $89 a year.

What you get backstage

Every other Saturday

The Backstage Report

One essay on one moment in leadership communication, and the mechanism that decides whether it lands.

With every issue

The Action Guide

A one page guide that turns the essay into something you can use before your next talk, meeting or announcement.

Once a month

Live sessions

We meet live and work on the moments members are preparing for.

Recently backstage

Why one story moves an audience that a statistic leaves cold

What Hollywood taught leaders about speeches, and why it was the wrong lesson

Why the best ideas make people say “of course”

What silence does in a room that words cannot

Backstage Report cover: The Trust Issue Backstage Report cover: I so want to give that talk Backstage Report cover: The Fear of Focus Backstage Report cover: Your talks will never be boring again Backstage Report cover: The Story Spark Backstage Report cover: How to Give Your First Speech in a New Role Backstage Report cover: Why your new strategy is making things worse Backstage Report cover: The Words Behind Nvidia’s Rise Backstage Report cover: How to Fix a Broken Culture Without Firing Everyone

A talk can only ever scratch the surface. Backstage is where I can take you much deeper. In every Backstage Report, I look at one idea at a time, show you why it works the way it does, and give recommendations on how to use it in your next presentation.

I’d love to have you backstage.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

PS: This page is only for the explain team. If a colleague couldn’t make it, feel free to send it on.

Your two free months are waiting.

Claim my two free months After that, $9.90 a month or $89 a year.