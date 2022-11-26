If you want their attention
If you want to be seen by someone, see them first.If you want their attention, pay attention first. What are they proud of? What do
… is everyday life and it’s quite often overlooked. Most of us don’t spend the majority of our time in the extraordinary. It’s the ordinary
Here’s a simple truth that great authors understand:We start reading. Then we keep reading. In other words: The story unfolds. Step by step. Specifically, a
Many presenters tell their audience everything but fail to make them curious for anything. It’s exactly the other way around: Start from curiosity and ignore
We learn theory in order to be right but the coolest part that gets your attention is the wrongness. – Victor Wooten We can give
Absurd gets rejected.Obvious gets ignored. Interesting sits in the sweet-spot in between. What about your idea is non-obvious so that it gets people’s attention and
Mit Ignoraten sprechen von Peter Moder
Was tun, wenn trotz aller Bemühungen Argumente nicht mehr weiterhelfen.
What the best college teachers do von Ken Bain
Auf Basis einer breitangelegten Studie wird hier fundiert analysiert, was erfolgreiche Lehrende wirklich von schlechten unterscheidet.
Emotions revealed von Paul Ekman
Was kann man wirklich aus der Mimik ablesen und wie spiegeln sich Emotionen darin wieder. Das Buch ist die Grundlage der TV-Serie „Lie to me“.
Englische Fassung / Deutsche Fassung
The Power of Habit von Charles Duhigg
Wie funktionieren Gewohnheiten und wie kann man sie wirksam durchbrechen.
Englische Fassung / Deutsche Fassung
Made to Stick von Chip und Dan Heath
Die beiden Brüder haben Kommunikations-Kampagnen auf die Frage hin untersucht, was diejenigen, die hängen bleiben von denen unterscheidet, die man sofort wieder vergisst.
The Story Grid von Shawn Coyne
Für diejenigen von euch, die neugierig sind, wie Hollywood-Blockbuster Spannung erzeugen. Ein etwas spezielles Buch, das man erst auf Präsentationen übersetzen muss, aber vielleicht interessant, falls ihr grundsätzlich neugierig seid, warum z.B. „Das Schweigen der Lämmer“ so spannend ist.
