ONLINE COURSE

Crack the
Clarity Code

Learn to speak with irresistible clarity and get the impact you deserve!
Clarity is the ultimate accelerator.

Let me explain:

You can move so much faster when you’re confident that you’re headed in the right direction.

“Your clarity of thought has been invaluable. I am using this daily in my work in the world right now in this public health crisis.” – Kathy Lemaire

5 Steps to Clarity

“Crack the Clarity Code” is an intense 5-day online course. Through a carefully crafted 5-step process it takes you from a gut feeling of possibility to razor-sharp clarity. Here are the 5 steps:

Reflect

Strip

Focus

Refine

Boost

Each day is kicked off with a short video that introduces you to a profound insight on the nature of clarity. Afterwards you’ll get a prompt that helps you put that insight into action. Gradually, over the course of five days, you’ll gain the clarity you seek.
Clarity takes time. But when it’s there, it’s an accelerator.
You can see clearly now!

Cut through the clutter, find the guts to focus and craft messages that are super clear and strong!

How does the online course work?

Learn

Each day is kicked off with a short video that introduces you to a profound insight on the nature of clarity.

Think

Afterwards you’ll get a prompt that helps you reflect on that insight, dig deeper and apply it to your own problem.

Implement

The real benefit is in doing the work. The daily prompts will gradually lead you to a feeling of total clarity.

Price: 99€ (excl. VAT)
Note: If you decide to join one of my “Leaders Light the Path” programs afterwards – either the masterclass or a personal coaching – the fee for “Crack the Clarity Code” can be applied to that.
Is “Crack the Clarity Code” for me?

Clarity is an invaluable ingredient for almost all aspects of business and life. It’s the prerequisite for making good decisions and communicating them effectively. Here are some specific questions that others have tried to answer with this course:
  • You have that feeling of total clarity inside but somehow can’t nail it in a concise story?
  • You lead a team of brilliant people but somehow can’t focus them on a common goal?
  • You have a breakthrough idea but somehow can’t describe it clearly and concisely to others?
  • You have that important keynote coming up but somehow can’t find the right angle on your topic?
  • You’re facing an important pitch but somehow struggle to make it irresistible?
Communicate more effectively.
Work together as a team more efficiently.
Supercharge your marketing with crystal-clear messaging.
“I realised that I can focus my message so much more to something that I'm personally really excited about, something that makes me wake up in the morning excited and doesn't get out of my head because I constantly think about it and I constantly think about how to share that with more people.” – Disco

Frequently Asked Questions

Immediately after payment, you’ll get the first lesson.

Short answer: 5 days.

Long answer: “Crack the Clarity Code” is a tool that can serve you many times. In fact, the process can be applied over and over again to future ideas and ventures.

Over time, the more you use it, thinking with clarity will become second nature to you. In the meantime, the course will be there to support you.
First, consider this: The more you put in, the more you’ll get out. The minimum time invest is 20 minutes per day. But you can invest a lot more than that if you want to get the most out of the course. And many, in fact, do.

Remember that the magic is in doing the work, thinking it through and putting into action what you’ve discovered.

The beauty of it is this: it’s always been in you. We’re just letting it out.

Clarity takes time – and so does this process. The magic really is in doing the work – thoroughly. This course is designed to give you the space – and time – to arrive at clarity. (Plus: Some prompts require you to do some research that you won’t have available right away.)

But if you’re really in a hurry, there’s an ebook version which you can read through completely at your own pace. 

It’s yours to keep. In fact, I highly encourage you to revisit the prompts and apply it to future ideas again and again.

Of course! Here’s my promise: You will leave the course with a feeling of total clarity. We won’t stop at knowing how to find clarity. I’ll guide you to actually find clarity.
(And to make sure that you know I’m absolutely positive on this: There’s a do-the-work-money-back guarantee for the online course. Just show me that you’ve done all the prompts and I’m happy to refund the full fee, no further questions asked.)

The online course contains videos with extended examples. It’s a strict process that gives you the space and time to really think clarity through. Additionally, you’ll have email access to me and my team if you want feedback on something. After the final lesson, you can schedule a free one hour 1:1 personal coaching and you will get the ebook to re-read everything you learned.

“I have never seen such a well-structured and meaningful coaching. It completely changed the way I look at my pitches.” – Markus Schmitz

About Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders and ruckus makers to make the impact they were made to have. What I do is simple: I ask questions, I listen, and I make you see. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people speak, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

Here are a few companies I worked with:
