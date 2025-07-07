Q: Do you customize the keynote for each event?

A: Yes. Every keynote is written specifically for your audience and the shift you want to create. No recycled talks

Q: How long is the keynote?

A: Most keynotes are 45 to 60 minutes, but we’ll agree on the exact timing based on your agenda. I can also add Q&A or join a panel if that fits your event.

Q: Can you speak in person or virtually?

A: Both. I regularly do in-person keynotes and virtual sessions. We’ll plan based on what fits your event best.

Q: What if we’re not sure what the message should be yet?

A: That’s what the briefing call is for. I’ll help you sharpen what your audience needs to hear right now.

Q: What technical setup do you need?

A: For in-person talks, just a headset or lapel mic and a screen (if we use slides at all). I’ll be there early to check tech and settle in.

For virtual sessions, I’ll run everything from a professional studio setup.

Q: Can we record the keynote?

A: Yes, but only if we agree on that up front. Some clients record it for internal use. Others prefer the talk to be experienced live.

Q: Do you work with smaller teams or only large conferences?

A: Both. This works for conferences just as well as leadership offsites, strategy kick-offs, company-wide events, and sharp-focused team sessions.

Q: What if we need follow-up work with our leadership team?

A: I offer follow-up working sessions if your leaders want to go deeper on clarity and leadership communication after the keynote.

Q: Is your keynote more inspirational or practical?

A: Both, but always in service of a clear shift.It’s clear, direct, and built to stick. Some moments will feel light, some will hit deeper — but the goal is always the same: your people leave with something they’ll use, not just something that felt nice in the moment.

Q: Is this keynote funny, emotional, intense? What tone should we expect?

A: It’s sharp, reflective, and human. People often lean in, sometimes laugh, sometimes pause to think. But the core tone is clarity.

Q: Should we place your keynote at the start or end of the event?

A: It works best when you want to open minds and spark meaningful conversations. It’s often the opening keynote. But we’ll discuss this in the briefing call, sometimes other schedules make sense.

Q: Can we build activities or workshops around your keynote?

A: Yes. Many clients use the keynote to frame the day and follow it with workshops or discussions that build on the message.

Q: Do you stay for the full day?

A: I’m happy to stay for part of the day if it helps deepen the conversations and if my schedule permits. We’ll discuss what makes sense for your event in the briefing call.