Keynotes for when you need more than a wow-effect. You need clarity that people can act on.
Typical conference talks are entertaining and polished. But two days later, nothing has changed.
That’s not what I do.
If you’re bringing your people together, it’s because something matters now.
And your people need a better way to communicate.
You want them to see it.
To feel it.
And to act on it.
That’s what I build my keynotes for.
My keynotes are crafted to spark real shifts in how people think and what they do next.
They’re not about inspiration for inspiration’s sake.
They’re about clarity.
The kind that stops you midway.
That shows people what they’ve been missing.
That makes the next step obvious and impossible to unsee.
Here’s what you’ll get:
✔️ A message that resonates deeply with leaders and teams who want to make an impact
✔️ A story that holds attention and makes the point unforgettable
✔️ Practical clarity that participants apply the moment they walk out
✔️ A tone that’s sharp, respectful, and often unexpectedly personal
✔️ They will never see things the same way again
Leaders who want to communicate with clarity.
Teams who want to make meaningful impact, fasteralign around what matters.
People who want their message to do more than sound good — they want it to matter.
If your goal is to present them with a dazzling show, I might not be the right speaker.
If your goal is to change their minds, let’s talk.
Q: Do you customize the keynote for each event?
A: Yes. Every keynote is written specifically for your audience and the shift you want to create. No recycled talks
Q: How long is the keynote?
A: Most keynotes are 45 to 60 minutes, but we’ll agree on the exact timing based on your agenda. I can also add Q&A or join a panel if that fits your event.
Q: Can you speak in person or virtually?
A: Both. I regularly do in-person keynotes and virtual sessions. We’ll plan based on what fits your event best.
Q: What if we’re not sure what the message should be yet?
A: That’s what the briefing call is for. I’ll help you sharpen what your audience needs to hear right now.
Q: What technical setup do you need?
A: For in-person talks, just a headset or lapel mic and a screen (if we use slides at all). I’ll be there early to check tech and settle in.
For virtual sessions, I’ll run everything from a professional studio setup.
Q: Can we record the keynote?
A: Yes, but only if we agree on that up front. Some clients record it for internal use. Others prefer the talk to be experienced live.
Q: Do you work with smaller teams or only large conferences?
A: Both. This works for conferences just as well as leadership offsites, strategy kick-offs, company-wide events, and sharp-focused team sessions.
Q: What if we need follow-up work with our leadership team?
A: I offer follow-up working sessions if your leaders want to go deeper on clarity and leadership communication after the keynote.
Q: Is your keynote more inspirational or practical?
A: Both, but always in service of a clear shift.It’s clear, direct, and built to stick. Some moments will feel light, some will hit deeper — but the goal is always the same: your people leave with something they’ll use, not just something that felt nice in the moment.
Q: Is this keynote funny, emotional, intense? What tone should we expect?
A: It’s sharp, reflective, and human. People often lean in, sometimes laugh, sometimes pause to think. But the core tone is clarity.
Q: Should we place your keynote at the start or end of the event?
A: It works best when you want to open minds and spark meaningful conversations. It’s often the opening keynote. But we’ll discuss this in the briefing call, sometimes other schedules make sense.
Q: Can we build activities or workshops around your keynote?
A: Yes. Many clients use the keynote to frame the day and follow it with workshops or discussions that build on the message.
Q: Do you stay for the full day?
A: I’m happy to stay for part of the day if it helps deepen the conversations and if my schedule permits. We’ll discuss what makes sense for your event in the briefing call.
Clarity Keynotes are for leaders and organizers who bring people together because something important needs to be said.
Maybe your strategy isn’t landing yet.
Maybe people are busy but there’s no progress.
Maybe your leaders are saying the right things, but no one really feels it.
You want a speaker who helps people see what matters right now.
Who shows what clear, honest communication sounds like when the stakes are high.
And who makes the next step feel clear, not complicated.
This is for events where you don’t want people to just feel inspired. You want them to think differently about their work when they walk out.
This is not a fit if you just want an entertaining story or a motivational boost. If your goal is to impress the audience without challenging them, I’m not the right speaker. And if you’re looking for a prepackaged talk that works anywhere for anyone, this isn’t it.
Clarity Keynotes are for events where the message matters.
Where the goal is to shift how people think and what they do the next morning.
I work with leaders and their teams to create meaningful impact. What I do is simple: I help you find the right words. Time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way my clients speak, act, and lead. I’d be honored to make that happen for you, too.
Say What Matters When It Counts
In leadership, the moments that count rarely come with perfect timing or perfect clarity. This keynote helps leaders find the clarity to speak when others hesitate, and the confidence to say what’s needed, even when it’s uncomfortable. Because what you don’t say shapes the outcome just as much as what you do.
Lighting the Path When the Room Feels Stuck
Every leader knows the feeling. The team is working hard, the conversations keep circling, but the path forward still feels unclear. This keynote helps leaders find words that get things unstuck, name what’s missing, and open up a way forward. Because leadership is about making progress possible when it feels out of reach.
How Leaders Communicate When the Stakes Are High
When the pressure’s on, people listen to your words. They look for clarity they can trust. This keynote helps leaders find the right words when the stakes are high. Not the polished ones. Words that are so clear it gets people to act even when the way forward isn’t easy.
Finding Words That Drive Action
When the work is complex, it’s easy to get stuck explaining rather than leading. This keynote shows leaders how to find plain and simple words that people actually understand, wholeheartedly embrace and decisively act on.
Words That Light the Path
The hardest part of leadership is speaking clearly when the way path is anything but. This keynote shows leaders how to light the path when others stay vague and how to find words that give direction and confidence when their team needs it most.
Keynotes are booked weeks or months in advance, and my calendar fills up quickly. Also note that I only take on a limited number of events so I can prepare well and make the message fit your moment.
If this feels like the right fit, let’s talk soon. Great keynotes don’t happen last minute.
Still have questions?
Email me now at michael@michaelgerharz.com or schedule a 15 min call and I’ll be happy to help.