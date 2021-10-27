How cool is that?
Read More »
“How cool is that? I can speak about my idea for 30 minutes and everyone’s going to listen? Wow! This is great. Let’s get to
“How cool is that? I can speak about my idea for 30 minutes and everyone’s going to listen? Wow! This is great. Let’s get to
The most common reason for people to feel uncomfortable with their way of communicating is that they use words they don’t believe in. For all
In school we learn that it’s best to have no weak spots. In real life, however, it turns out that acknowledging our weak spots allow
The beauty of books is that you can live other people’s lives. The beauty of dreams is that you can live a different version of