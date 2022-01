You don’t need permission to change the world.

If you feel that you have a great idea that has the potential to change things for the better, that’s enough of a permission to make it happen.

You don’t need anyone else’s permission to go for it.

Just make sure that it’s true to who you are and that it actually changes things for the better.

Then, simply tell a true story about it.

If it really changes things, people will resonate with that story.

Looking forward to you lighting the path in 2022.