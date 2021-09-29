You can’t delegate focus

This aspect is important. And that one, too. Also, don’t forget that other aspect. Oh, did I mention that this one over here is really important. You absolutely need to understand this.

And so, the website has given me about a dozen messages. All of which are important. Like really important.

But, really? Are they? Can they be? All of them?

Because let’s face it: I’m not going to take away a dozen messages. There’s just no way. I’m going to focus on the things that catch my attention and spark my interest the most (if the site’s lucky) or just leave if I can’t find any.

If you are unwilling to decide what’s most important, you’re essentially delegating that decision to your audience. It’s incredibly unlikely that they will agree with you that all of your messages are important. Like really important.

Our audience will focus. And we might not be too happy with their choice.

Focus is one of the tasks that we absolutely can’t delegate to our audience. Not if we care for our message. Not if it matters that they walk away with the right message. Rather than any message.

We just can’t risk that they take away the wrong things. And thus, we can’t delegate the decision to focus.