SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

MASTERCLASS
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

You can’t delegate focus

This aspect is important. And that one, too. Also, don’t forget that other aspect. Oh, did I mention that this one over here is really important. You absolutely need to understand this.

And so, the website has given me about a dozen messages. All of which are important. Like really important.

But, really? Are they? Can they be? All of them?

Because let’s face it: I’m not going to take away a dozen messages. There’s just no way. I’m going to focus on the things that catch my attention and spark my interest the most (if the site’s lucky) or just leave if I can’t find any.

If you are unwilling to decide what’s most important, you’re essentially delegating that decision to your audience. It’s incredibly unlikely that they will agree with you that all of your messages are important. Like really important.

Our audience will focus. And we might not be too happy with their choice.

Focus is one of the tasks that we absolutely can’t delegate to our audience. Not if we care for our message. Not if it matters that they walk away with the right message. Rather than any message.

We just can’t risk that they take away the wrong things. And thus, we can’t delegate the decision to focus.

Consider my Masterclass

Learn to craft messages that resonate so strongly
that it incites action and creates movements.
Tell me more

Read More

Keeping it simple

… is often confused with scratching the surface and leaving out the difficult parts. But that’s not what keeping it simple is about. Quite the

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com