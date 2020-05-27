SEARCH

Explore

NEW

Level up

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

WOW vs. AHA

WOW vs. AHA

A wow effect is easy to achieve – if only because you can always throw money at the problem of making a show more breathtaking, more thrilling.

The thing is, though: a wow effect is never the point. When the show is over, when the wow moment is consumed, then what sticks? And for how long?

The aha effect is different. It’s what makes people care. It’s what makes people resonate with your message. It’s what makes people get what you have to say. The aha effect makes them see your point in a way they cannot unsee.

The thing is, though: an aha effect is something that money can’t buy. It requires effort. The effort of meticulously thinking it through and sweating the details. Of doing the hard work of empathy. Of walking in their shoes so you can speak their language. With clarity.

A wow effect can be a terrific tool to support an aha effect. To grab the attention that’s required to deliver an aha. But wow is never a means to an end. Wow is always a servant to aha.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Top of mind

So, you’ve done a great job at communicating your idea. People are pumped. What you said is the #1 topic during the coffee break. But

Read »

The final hurdle

Too many great ideas, products, and projects fail at the final hurdle if the pitch doesn’t convince the decision maker. This is kind of frustrating

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz