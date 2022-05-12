SEARCH

No, it’s not how you did it in the past.
No, it’s not guaranteed to work.
It’s even possible that you get some pushback on this.
But it’s the right thing to do.

No, we haven’t been there before.
No, you can’t rely on a map.
It’s even possible that it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
But you’re wild at heart.

No, you didn’t ask for permission.
No, your boss wouldn’t have given it.
It’s even possible that she will try to stop you.
But you know it’s the right thing to do.

It’s been a real pleasure to talk about this attitude with Melissa Boggs on her podcast “Wild Hearts at Work”. Hope you find it useful.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

