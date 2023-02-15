SEARCH

Where’s the comm support?

Every decently sized company runs an IT support department.
No company runs a comm support.

And yet, it could be one of the most profitable investments for any company.

Just imagine if pitches would be more irresistible, presentations more to the point, speeches more entertaining, and reports clearer.

When you’re deep down in your day-to-day work – unfinished tasks chasing you and the Curse of Knowledge haunting you – it’s hard to find the words that make your communication irresistibly clear. How great would it be if you could just call someone up, explain to them what you’re trying to say, and they would obsess over finding a better way to say it.

I know of no business who has ever tried a service like that for their employees. Do you know one? I’d love to hear about it!

Or do you think that this would be a great idea? I’d love to hear from you, too! What are your thoughts? What would be important for you in setting something like this up? What’s holding you back? Please do get in touch! I’d love to have a conversation with you.

Just drop me a message (via text, mail or on LinkedIn) or schedule a call.

