Where to find compelling stories

When we look for compelling stories, we tend to look for the extra-ordinary. Yet, more often than not, the stories that fascinate us most are the stories that are taken from real-life. Asked about his biggest influence, comedian Ricky Gervais puts it this way:

Being honest is what counts. Trying to make the ordinary extra-ordinary is so much better than starting with the extra-ordinary. Because it doesn’t really connect.

[…]

If something is real for one person, it touches their life. I think, as a creator and a director it’s your job to make an audience as excited and fascinated about a subject as you are. And real life does that.

This is not about being funny as Ricky Gervais, though. It’s about resonating with your audience. Just like Gervais, as communicators it’s our job to make our audience as excited and fascinated about our ides as we ourselves are. In particular, this means: