Where are your customers coming from?

To take an audience where you want to go requires understanding where they are coming from.

Because what gets us there is often not what gets others there, too. We’ve gone our ways, made our experiences, and learnt our lessons. Specifically, we’ve learnt our lessons. Not theirs. What brings us there, might or might not work for them – for whatever reason.

When we say “easy”, it means different things for us than it does for them. When we say “fair”, we see different stories than they do. When we say “$10,000”, it might be a lot more for them than it is for us.

As much as we like to think that things are obvious, often they are not.

Where are your customers coming from?

