When you want it so badly

“All of a sudden, he couldn’t take it anymore. He stood up and wanted to do something, wanted to change something. His fists were clenched. He wanted this so badly.

For a while he stood there, wanting. Then, he sat back down and watched TV.” – Benedict Wells

We’ve all been there. Well, actually I don’t know about you, but I certainly have been there, wanting to change something but then failing to take action.

But sometimes, it’s not enough to want to change something.

Sometimes it’s not ok to sit back down and get back to routine.

Sometimes, the change needs to be done.

For times like these, my friend Shane and I have built “Flip the Script”. When you feel that there’s a change waiting for you, maybe a bigger impact to make, our 3-months program helps you with two things: Get clarity about what it is that you truly want and then take action to get you from wanting the change to making the change happen.

If you’re looking for that kind of clarity, actually now might be the perfect time to register for the program: The early bird rate is still valid until July, 31st.

The program is built on a combined 50 years of experience that Shane and I have in helping leaders find clarity and take action:

  • In live workshops, we’ll share what works and what doesn’t.
  • In 1:1 coaching sessions, we’ll dig deep into your own personal situation.
  • In group coaching sessions, we’ll reflect upon what works for others and push ourselves forward.
  • You’ll connect with a group of like minded, forward thinking people because when you’re traveling with friends, you’re not going to sit down to watch TV.
  • You’ll have chat access to Shane and myself to help you whenever you need input or feel stuck.

The early bird rate is valid until Sunday. Plus, there’s a do-the-work money back guarantee. Hope to see you in the program: https://michaelgerharz.com/flip-the-script

