When we care deeply, we’ve got a problem. Because often, we find ourselves competing with others who don’t care as much. Or, to be more precise, who do care as much, yet not for the cause but for the deal.

These people have no problem with hyperbole and exaggerations. With promising the blue from the skies. With using sneaky or pushy sales techniques. With saying this while meaning that.

And therefore, these people have no problem with finding clear messages that resonate.

It really can feel like an unfair advantage.

Here’s the thing: It is an unfair advantage. But for you. Precisely because you care. Because the thing that’s at stake is trust. And trust is the basis which any sustainable success is built upon.

In a way, these people who are just in-it-for-the-deal are a little bit like Charlie Brown’s Lucy. Every time they get the deal, they get a devilish fun out of it. But also every time, trust on the customer’s side erodes a little bit. Drip by drip. So, they have to try harder every time. Which they do. It’s what makes competing with them so hard.

But.

Don’t forget that you’ve got an unfair advantage. Because you care.

That’s why you’ve done the work. Your idea, your product, your project is actually great. It’s not just a claim. It’s a fact. You deliver what you promise. You’ve sweated the details.

And that means that when you manage to nail it, it will build trust, not destroy it. Because the results will prove you right. And so, for you, it’s going to get easier each time. Drip by drip. All you need to do is to tell true stories about the things you care deeply about.