When the manager isn’t nice

Someone goes to a restaurant. He really enjoys the food. The next day he takes the trouble to call the manager to tell him about how he thoroughly enjoyed the food. But what happens?

The manager hardly takes time to appreciate the effort. He seems to be in a rush. The customer is so baffled by this that he decides to never want to eat there again, because:

“When the manager isn’t nice then what does that say about the business you are running and the people in it?”

What does it say about your business – and yourself – how you interact with customers taking the trouble to reach out …

(PS: The video is the first in a series of videos in which actors read restaurant reviews by users of the website Yelp. It’s worth watching.)

