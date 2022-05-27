SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Flip the Script
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

When it’s over, it’s over

Another simple truth that great authors understand:
When the story is over, it’s over.

Great authors don’t repeat the end a second, third or even a fourth time.

They don’t hammer the take home message in a plethora of variations.

They say it once, but clearly. And then they stop.

The story has come to an end.

Business communication is different. For example, most business talks end with the speaker repeating their take home message over and over. These speakers don’t trust their stories to be clear enough. They don’t trust their endings to be convincing enough. So they repeat it. And again. And again. With the effect of weakening the impact each time they do it.

If your message isn’t clear and convincing, instead of repeating it make it clear and convincing.

Free Webinar: Flip the Script

Find clarity on what success means for you and flip your inner script so you live up to it.

Read More

Rule #1 in communication

Rule #1 in communication: The audience is always right!If they didn’t get it they didn’t get it. End of Story. No, actually it’s not the

Read »

Is it a product?

Is it a product? Or a bunch of features? Can you say why it exists without saying how it does what it does? Can your

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.