What kind of “yes” are you seeking with your presentation?

Are you looking to just close that deal? Or are you looking for deep commitment?

Are you looking to make a quick buck? Or do you want to build a long lasting relationship?

Are you satisfied when you made the sale? Or do you want to go all the way until you solved the problem?

If it’s the former, then craft a presentation that doesn’t make me think. Make it an easy choice. Make me say “yes” quick. Give me an offer I cannot resist because it’s “too good to be true”.

However, if you’re looking for commitment, if you want to build a relationship, the opposite might be better suited for you. Make it a hard choice. Make me consciously decide that yours is the right solution for me. Make me struggle with the decision so that once I choose you, then I’m totally convinced and I’m all in.

Easy choices appear tempting. But trust isn’t built on easy choices. It’s built on honesty, empathy, and commitment. It’s built on thinking things through and sweating the details.

What kind of “yes” are you seeking?