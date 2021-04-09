SEARCH

What if you did one thing differently the next time?

Only one thing. But it needed to be one thing that requires some courage.

What would it be?

What would need to happen so that you could convince yourself to actually do it?

Don’t you think it would be worth the effort?

So what?

A presentation can be brilliantly argued, beautifully designed, masterfully delivered … … and still fail because it lacks a compelling answer to one simple question:

