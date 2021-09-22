SEARCH

What if it works?

“Let’s try this and see if it works.”

That’s the core of play. To try things that might work although we are not sure whether they actually do.

The core of work is often rather to avoid things that might not work. Let’s stick with what works although we are not sure whether there’s a different way of doing things.

In communication and the way we tell our story, play becomes the motor of business when we align our judgement with that of our audience.

The Matrix played with bullet time and turned it into a piece of culture. Red Bull uses extreme sports to carry their brand message and it’s now synonymous with the brand. Lawrence Lessig uses 20-30 slides per minute to tell his story and it spread his message widely because he spoke about creativity in a creative way.

What will you try this week?

