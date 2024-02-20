What if I couldn’t fail?

Yesterday, my friend Shane Cradock asked “What would you do if you knew you couldn’t fail?”

It’s a powerful question and I’d like to dig a little deeper on it.

It helps to set aside our fears for the moment and think about the things that can be done if only there was no fear, no obstacles, no setbacks …

Now, if we look a little closer at the list of things that come up as an answer, it turns out that there’s an interesting subset of answers that stands out.

The ones that also answer this question:

“What would you do even if you knew you would fail?”

These are the things that we wholeheartedly want to do; things that are driven by our values and beliefs; things that deeply matter to us and that we believe carry the potential of making such a difference that it’s worth the hassle even if we wouldn’t succeed; things we would never compromise.

It’s the sweet spot in the set of answers that Shane has encouraged.

They might not have surfaced without the first question.

But now that they’re there, why not go for it?