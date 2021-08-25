What great marketers do

Good marketers tell stories.

Great marketers tell true stories.

True stories about the things they deeply care about.

True stories that make it obvious for our audience what to do next.

Great marketing is grounded in three things:

Work that matters – because it is the result of caring deeply and sweating the details. Empathy – because the work is super relevant and aligns with what matters to the audience. Respect – because it trusts in the audience’s ability to make the right decision.

Therefore, great marketing doesn’t need to rely on sneaky tactics, click-baity language or promising the blue from the skies.

If the product is actually great, then all we need to do is tell a true story about it. If it deeply resonates, our audience will make the right decision.

For the first time ever, on October, 26th I’m launching a public masterclass to help you achieve that. It’s designed to help you craft messages that resonate so strongly that it incites action and creates movements. You’ll find clarity about your message, trust in your own voice, and gain confidence to tell your story in a way that feels like this is the way you always wanted to tell it, this is the way it’s meant to be told. The beauty of it is this: it’s always been in you. We’re just letting it out.

