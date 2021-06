It’s easy when you’re in a great mood but a bit harder when you’re not.

It’s easy when you’re relaxed but a lot harder when you’re stressed.

It’s easy when the other person was nice to you but not so easy when she wasn’t.

It feels easy when you want something from the other person but not as easy when you don’t.

It’s extra hard when you’re angry. When you’ve been hurt.

It’s also hard when you don’t have to.

And yet, it makes all the difference. In any of these situations.