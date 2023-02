When people click the like button on a post, it can mean very different things. For example:

I like that piece.

I like that person.

I want to help them get more visibility.

I want the message to get more visibility.

I need to redo the favor because they liked my post, too.

I want them to see that I clicked like.

I want others to see that I like the post.

Everyone seems to like it so I should like it, too.

What would you add? Which of those apply to your liking habits?