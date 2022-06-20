SEARCH

Wait, is this really it?

Some of us are happy. Some of us are successful.
Not all of us are both, happy and successful.
They don’t always come together.

For example, some of the most successful people ask themselves: “Wait, is this really it? Is this what success looks like? Is this really what I’ve been dreaming of achieving? Is this the reward for all of my hard work?”

Anyone looking from the outside would think they’re a successful person. And yet … somehow … for them … it doesn’t feel that way.

The worst part is when they can’t even put their finger on it. Something’s off. But what exactly?

Somehow, life and circumstances wrote their story. They’ve stumbled into this. As their ambitions rose, their responsibilities rose. As their team grew, the little fires everywhere grew. As their time got scarce, so too did their joy.

None of this they chose consciously. It somehow just happened. Life wrote their story. Not they themselves. In a way, they’ve become the victim of their own success.

That’s why, for them, it doesn’t feel like success. At least not in the way they dreamed of when they started.

If you’re looking for a more meaningful definition of success that brings you more joy, you might be interested in a free webinar I’m giving with my friend Shane Cradock. We’re going to explore where that mismatch comes from, how to find clarity on what really matters for you, and how to take action towards that.

The webinar will take place on June, 22nd and there are still a few seats available. So grab yours quickly: http://crowdcast.io/e/flipthescript/register

Free Webinar: Flip the Script

Find clarity on what success means for you and flip your inner script so you live up to it.

